Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.61. 58,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 167,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $61.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44.

Alpha Pro Tech ( NYSE:APT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

