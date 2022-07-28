Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.08.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.