Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.27 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

AIMC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,434. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,388,000 after acquiring an additional 149,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,038,000 after buying an additional 48,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 449,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 129,818 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

