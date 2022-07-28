American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY22 guidance to $4.87-$5.07 EPS.

AEP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.52. 116,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,496,000 after buying an additional 86,622 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 598,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,738,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after buying an additional 448,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

