American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lowered by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,563 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of American Express worth $82,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 108,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,583. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.