Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $527.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.34. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

