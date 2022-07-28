Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $47.08 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

