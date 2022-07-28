AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $36.20 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 357.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,458 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $36,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $10.05 on Thursday, hitting $488.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,260. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.