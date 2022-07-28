Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 115,200 shares trading hands.

Andrea Electronics Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.

