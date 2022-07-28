Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 115,200 shares trading hands.
Andrea Electronics Stock Up 4.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Andrea Electronics
Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andrea Electronics (ANDR)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.