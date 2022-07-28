Anson Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Anson Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,343,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $404.12. 302,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,508. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.