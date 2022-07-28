Anson Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.41. 55,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,282. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

