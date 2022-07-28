Anson Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 473,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,394,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 67,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VWO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,933,857. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.