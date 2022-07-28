Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Robert J. Clark Sells 5,000 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AR traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 428,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,119,644. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 184,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 387,001 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

