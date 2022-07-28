ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00854766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001698 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

