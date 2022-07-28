Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 66.05 and a quick ratio of 66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 549,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 214.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 528,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,594,000 after acquiring an additional 435,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 406,841 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
