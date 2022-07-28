Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Apple has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,539,256. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,215,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,450,602,000 after purchasing an additional 413,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

