Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after acquiring an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $186.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average is $209.71.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

