Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,693 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $403.09 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

