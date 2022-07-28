Arbidex (ABX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $418.00

Arbidex (ABX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $13,519.69 and $418.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arbidex has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arbidex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,823.52 or 0.99992933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003882 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00127400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029822 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com.

Arbidex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.