Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.83. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 165,742 shares changing hands.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 231.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

