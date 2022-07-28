Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

