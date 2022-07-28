Arvest Trust Co. N A Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after acquiring an additional 985,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $291.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

