Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01), with a volume of 673790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

Asiamet Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.08. The company has a market cap of £23.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

