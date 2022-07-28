Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.21.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
