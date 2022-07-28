Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

