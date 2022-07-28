ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Shares Down 0.7%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 1,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.67% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

