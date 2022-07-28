ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

ATN International Trading Down 5.6 %

ATN International stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.71. 489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.20.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -38.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATN International stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

