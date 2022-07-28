Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Invests $389,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $166,275,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $4.67 on Thursday, reaching $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 292,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,965. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

