Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

NYSE MS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.07. The company had a trading volume of 180,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

