Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

