Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avangrid updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.38 EPS.

Avangrid Stock Up 2.4 %

AGR stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avangrid by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avangrid by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AGR. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

