Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avangrid Stock Up 3.8 %

Avangrid stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,590. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avangrid by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avangrid by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

