Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,936,000 after acquiring an additional 857,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 553,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

