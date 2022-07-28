Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.
Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
