Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $7.30. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 190,150 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BW. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $648.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,842,575.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

