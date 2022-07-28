Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,893 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

