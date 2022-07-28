Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

F stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

