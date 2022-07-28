Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736,787 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 40,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 91,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 528,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,852,872. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

