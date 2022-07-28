Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 894 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Corning Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.