Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.80

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.80 and traded as low as $13.08. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 76,885 shares trading hands.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.