Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.80

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.80 and traded as low as $13.08. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 76,885 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
