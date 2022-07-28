Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut Bath & Body Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.82.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.14 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.