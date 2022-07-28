Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 34.3 %
BHC stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 2,121,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
