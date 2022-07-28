Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given “Initiates” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their initiates rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLCO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

BLCO stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 167,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,724. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.