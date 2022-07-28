BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 251,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,000. First Horizon comprises 3.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Horizon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $253,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,859,000 after buying an additional 130,689 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Horizon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,065,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,705,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,695,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.