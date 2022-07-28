Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lowered by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.18% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $138,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $244.24. 9,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,464. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.99 and its 200-day moving average is $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

