Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

BLCM stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $10.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.