Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 104,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,510,585 shares.The stock last traded at $73.22 and had previously closed at $74.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Best Buy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Best Buy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,063 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,896 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

