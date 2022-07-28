Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 181 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,441,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $138.86 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

