Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Shares Down 18.6%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) dropped 18.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 15,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Blue Line Protection Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

About Blue Line Protection Group



Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency.

Featured Articles

