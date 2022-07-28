Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 60,400 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $643,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,873,643 shares in the company, valued at $520,993,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.