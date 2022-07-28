Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.
Boeing stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.27. 315,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average is $169.54. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $144,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Boeing by 658.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 812 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
