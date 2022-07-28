Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,265 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 464.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

